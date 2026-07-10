Namakkal bird sanctuary faces opposition over biosecurity threat

A petition opposing the proposal was submitted to the Namakkal district administration on Thursday (July 9), warning that developing the area into a bird sanctuary by creating habitats and planting trees could attract large numbers of migratory birds from across India and abroad, thereby increasing the risk of disease transmission to nearby commercial poultry farms.

"The sanctuary could attract migratory wild birds from across India and other countries, raising the possibility of diseases such as avian influenza spreading to poultry farms. Even a single outbreak of avian influenza could trigger the large-scale culling of poultry, inflict heavy losses on thousands of farmers, disrupt egg exports, and result in widespread job losses across the poultry value chain," said PV Senthil, president of the Namakkal East District Congress Committee.