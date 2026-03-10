Nainar strips ANS Prasad of party posts after TVK tie-up remark

CHENNAI: A day after publicly inviting actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP state unit has removed ANS Prasad from his posts as the party's state spokesperson and media in-charge in the Assembly Election state working committee.
In a brief order issued by state president Nainar Nagenthran, Prasad was relieved of his responsibilities with immediate effect. The order stated that he was removed from the post of state spokesperson and from the additional role of media in-charge assigned to him in the party's Assembly election working committee.
The decision came a day after Prasad publicly suggested that TVK chief Vijay could be welcomed into the NDA fold, triggering speculation about a possible political alignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Party insiders, however, said the move may not be directly linked to the statement alone.
"Prasad merely echoed views that some senior leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, had expressed earlier. He did not introduce a new position," a BJP functionary said.
Another party source noted that Prasad's remarks were seen as contradicting Nagenthran's earlier public stand. "The leadership felt the statement created confusion. That appears to have prompted the action," the source added.