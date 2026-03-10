Nainar strips ANS Prasad of party posts after TVK tie-up remark

In a brief order issued by state president Nainar Nagenthran, Prasad was relieved of his responsibilities with immediate effect. The order stated that he was removed from the post of state spokesperson and from the additional role of media in-charge assigned to him in the party's Assembly election working committee.

The decision came a day after Prasad publicly suggested that TVK chief Vijay could be welcomed into the NDA fold, triggering speculation about a possible political alignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.