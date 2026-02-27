Nainar sparks fresh power-share storm with BJP in AIADMK cabinet claim

Addressing party cadres at the opening of an election office in the city, Nagenthran expressed confidence that the BJP would secure between 20 and 30 seats in the polls. “By God’s grace, it will happen. Some among you may even become ministers,” he said.

The remarks have triggered speculation in political circles on whether the BJP is anticipating a role in governance if the NDA comes to power in the State. This comes in contrast to Palaniswami’s repeated assertion that coalition governments do not work in Tamil Nadu and that the AIADMK, as the leader of the NDA in the State, would form a government on its own with a simple majority.