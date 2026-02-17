Nainar sorry for tongue slip; BJP calls for closure

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday expressed regret over his recent remarks concerning actor Trisha Krishnan, saying the word had slipped out inadvertently and acknowledging that it ought not to have been used.
Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar said he did not intend to make any personal criticism and conveyed his regret if his comment had caused hurt.
"It was a word that slipped out that day. In my political life, I have never permitted personal criticism against any individual, nor have I spoken in that manner. If anyone has been hurt by it, I sincerely express my regret," he said.
Nagenthran said the issue had been discussed within the party. He noted that the BJP Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan, had spoken to him regarding the matter. He also said the subject came up during his visit to the residence of former state president K Annamalai on Sunday.
The controversy arose after Nainar Nagenthran's remarks a few days ago in connection with actor and TVK president Vijay and Trisha triggered criticism on social media and drew responses from political quarters.
Meanwhile, Annamalai said he considered the matter settled after the party's official expression of regret. "Our party's Mahila Morcha national president conveyed regret over the comments made by Nainar Nagenthran. I see that as the party's official position. I do not wish to comment further," he told reporters after appearing for the cross-examination in the defamation suit filed by DMK MP T R Baalu at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet here.
In the broader context, Annamalai said that in politics, leaders' families were often dragged into controversies. "Brother Vijay has entered politics, and such issues have arisen. I hope he will move past this," he said.
Describing Nainar Nagenthran as a seasoned politician with ministerial experience, Annamalai urged party functionaries to move on. "The issue was over when regret was expressed on behalf of the party. I request all our leaders to focus on defeating the DMK without shifting our attention," he added.
However, in a separate remark on Monday, Nainar Nagenthran courted fresh controversy by stating that fatalities reported at meetings addressed by Vijay were being viewed as a "good omen".
Referring to incidents at Vijay's public gatherings, Nagenthran said, "At the Karur meeting, 41 people lost their lives. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for this, and Vijay is also responsible. People were asked to come at 12 noon, but they arrived as early as 7 am.
No drinking water was provided at the venue. Similarly, at the Salem meeting, too, one person died. If at every meeting of Vijay someone dies, is that considered a good omen for them?"