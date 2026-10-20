Nainar slams TVK government over 60-day parole for Coimbatore blast convicts

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran criticised the C Joseph Vijay-led coalition government for granting extended parole to Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Azam and Nawab Khan, who are serving life sentences in the case.

The February 14, 1998, serial blasts killed 58 people and left more than 250 others injured. The attacks, carried out ahead of a scheduled election rally by senior BJP leader LK Advani, remain among the deadliest terror attacks in Tamil Nadu.

Questioning the decision to let them out on parole, Nainar asked what justice was left for the families of the victims, who had endured the loss of their loved ones for more than 25 years.

He described the bombings as a premeditated act of terrorism targeting civilians at public places, including hospitals, bus stands and commercial establishments, and argued that the gravity of the crime should be taken into account when granting parole.