Nainar slams TVK government over 60-day parole for Coimbatore blast convicts

CHENNAI: State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday condemned the TVK government’s decision to grant 60 days’ parole to five life convicts in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts case and demanded its immediate cancellation.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran criticised the C Joseph Vijay-led coalition government for granting extended parole to Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Azam and Nawab Khan, who are serving life sentences in the case.
The February 14, 1998, serial blasts killed 58 people and left more than 250 others injured. The attacks, carried out ahead of a scheduled election rally by senior BJP leader LK Advani, remain among the deadliest terror attacks in Tamil Nadu.
Questioning the decision to let them out on parole, Nainar asked what justice was left for the families of the victims, who had endured the loss of their loved ones for more than 25 years.
He described the bombings as a premeditated act of terrorism targeting civilians at public places, including hospitals, bus stands and commercial establishments, and argued that the gravity of the crime should be taken into account when granting parole.
Allowing the convicts to remain outside prison for two months would threaten public safety and undermine people’s confidence in the justice system, he alleged.
The BJP leader accused the TVK government of showing undue leniency towards those convicted in the blasts case and urged it to prioritise the security of the public and the concerns of the victims’ families.
He called for the immediate revocation of the parole orders and said no concessions should be extended to the convicts.
The five prisoners were granted parole for 60 days from October 17 on personal grounds, including health-related concerns, according to media reports. They had previously been granted parole, which was revoked during the Assembly election period.