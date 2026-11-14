Nainar says TN suffers hardships under TVK; Tamilisai to lead stir in Kallakurichi on Nov 18

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam after inducting more than 100 members from other political parties, including the ruling TVK, into the BJP, Nainar alleged that incidents of children going missing and offences against women had exposed the government’s failure to ensure public safety. “There is nothing surprising about children going missing in the State. A child who went missing last month is yet to be traced. The TVK government has turned out to be a great misfortune for the State,” he said.

Alleging that misconduct against women had become widespread among TVK functionaries, he referred to an audio clip purportedly featuring a party functionary making derogatory remarks about a woman party member and questioned the Chief Minister’s silence.

He also alleged that the party’s Kallakurichi MLA, C Arul Vignesh, had acknowledged the accusations, claiming that even TVK members had done so. He faulted the government for failing to act and demanded a special court to handle the matter.