Nainar Nagenthran's medical college bid an open secret: KAS

Speaking to the media in Erode, Sengottaiyan didn't yield to the challenge to quit the minister post over the charges. "It is a matter of public knowledge that Nainar Nagenthran had applied to establish a medical college. Even if he tries to hide the truth, it cannot be hidden," Sengottaiyan said, without releasing any proof on the charges he had made.

The minister also accused Nagenthran of directing his criticism at the wrong political party. "He should criticise the DMK, not the TVK. The BJP must introspect on why its vote share has declined from 11 per cent to 4 per cent and who is responsible for that fall," he said.

Responding to criticism that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay did not speak during the Governor's Address in the Assembly, Sengottaiyan said the Chief Minister had responded during the debate on the Governor's address, alleging that opposition members walked out while he was speaking.