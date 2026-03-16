Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK govt over drug menace after hospital threat

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday alleged that law and order had deteriorated under the DMK government, citing a recent incident in Cuddalore district where allegedly intoxicated men entered a government hospital’s maternity ward and threatened doctors and patients with a sickle.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the incident at the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil had caused serious concern and reflected the growing menace of narcotics in the State.
“Men reportedly under the influence of ganja barged into the maternity ward of the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil and threatened doctors and patients with a sickle. Though no one was physically harmed, the fact that such an incident occurred inside a government hospital is deeply disturbing,” he said.
The BJP leader claimed that narcotic substances were easily available across Tamil Nadu and accused the ruling DMK of failing to contain the problem.
“Under the present administration, drugs are reportedly available even in petty shops. From government schools to hospitals and offices, people under the influence of narcotics are roaming freely,” he said.
Nagenthran further alleged that incidents of violence linked to drug abuse had become increasingly common, creating fear among the public.
“Due to the breakdown of law and order, even ordinary citizens hesitate to confront those creating disturbances under the influence of drugs,” he said.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s earlier pledge to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, Nainar accused the DMK of attempting to downplay the situation.
“While the government claims there is no drug menace in the State, such incidents expose the reality on the ground,” he added.