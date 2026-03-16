Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK govt over drug menace after hospital threat

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the incident at the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil had caused serious concern and reflected the growing menace of narcotics in the State.

“Men reportedly under the influence of ganja barged into the maternity ward of the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil and threatened doctors and patients with a sickle. Though no one was physically harmed, the fact that such an incident occurred inside a government hospital is deeply disturbing,” he said.