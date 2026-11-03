Nainar Nagenthran slams CM Vijay govt over Rs 1,614 Cr investment loss, questions minister on bribe offer

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the proposed investments by Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet, suppliers to Hyundai and Kia. The three companies have signed memorandums of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish manufacturing facilities in Anantapur, with a combined investment commitment of Rs 1,614 crore and an estimated employment potential of 1,418.

Claiming that the companies had held discussions with Tamil Nadu, he accused the State government of failing to convert the engagements into investment commitments. He also questioned Industries Minister S Keerthana’s efforts to retain the projects, alleging that the government was prioritising the Chief Minister’s overseas visits and publicity over industrial development.