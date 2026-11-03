Nainar Nagenthran slams CM Vijay govt over Rs 1,614 Cr investment loss, questions minister on bribe offer

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday launched a two-pronged attack on the ruling TVK government, accusing it of failing to retain investments worth Rs 1,614 crore from three South Korean companies that chose Andhra Pradesh for their expansion plans and questioning a minister’s failure to report an alleged Rs 5-crore bribe offer for a government-appointed post.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the proposed investments by Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet, suppliers to Hyundai and Kia. The three companies have signed memorandums of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish manufacturing facilities in Anantapur, with a combined investment commitment of Rs 1,614 crore and an estimated employment potential of 1,418.
Claiming that the companies had held discussions with Tamil Nadu, he accused the State government of failing to convert the engagements into investment commitments. He also questioned Industries Minister S Keerthana’s efforts to retain the projects, alleging that the government was prioritising the Chief Minister’s overseas visits and publicity over industrial development.
Governance required timely decisions and effective negotiations to secure investments, he said, urging Vijay to focus on retaining industries rather than image-building.
In a separate statement, Nainar targeted Minister Rajmohan over his disclosure that an unidentified individual had allegedly offered him Rs 5 crore through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman Layola Mani to secure the chairmanship of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram.
Questioning why Rajmohan had neither identified the individual nor lodged a complaint with the DVAC, he asked why the minister had not used the government’s anti-corruption helpline to report the alleged offer.
He also questioned Layola Mani’s role in the episode and sought an explanation from the minister, suggesting that the public disclosure warranted a formal investigation.