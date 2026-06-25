Nainar challenges Sengottaiyan, criticises CM Vijay’s Assembly conduct

Speaking to reporters after attending an event in Aminjikarai here, Nainar Nagenthran said he had known Sengottaiyan for decades and cautioned him against making baseless remarks.

“Sengottaiyan knows me very well and I know him equally well. It would be better if he exercised restraint,” he said, recalling their association from the days of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, when both had travelled extensively across the State for party programmes and campaigns.

Throwing down a challenge, Nagenthran said, “If Sengottaiyan can prove that I applied to start a medical college or any other college, I am ready to quit politics. Is he prepared to resign from his ministerial post if he fails to prove it?”