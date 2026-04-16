Nagercoil: Truck owners stage protest at Collectorate against restrictions on mineral transportation to Kerala

NAGERCOIL: Taurus lorry owners staged a protest at the Nagercoil Collectorate on Thursday, alleging that restrictions on transporting mineral resources had affected their livelihood. Police later held talks and dispersed the protesters.
Hundreds of lorry owners, drivers and their family members gathered at the Collectorate and sat inside the premises, raising slogans. The protest led to a tense situation in the area.
The agitation follows recent restrictions imposed by the district administration on heavy vehicles carrying mineral resources, after a series of accidents, including one that killed three persons, among them a college student.
Due to the curbs, lorries have been halted at border checkposts for the past few days, leading to long queues of vehicles.
Officials and police held talks with the protesters, and five representatives of the lorry owners’ association were allowed to meet the District Collector.
They discussed resuming operations and easing restrictions.
However, no resolution was reached, sources said. Police later urged the protesters to disperse, following which they left the premises.