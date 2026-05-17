Nagercoil residents protest Tasmac outlet in residential area

CHENNAI: An argument erupted between the public opposing a Tasmac in Nagercoil and the visitors to the outlet on Monday.
One of the outlets in Nagercoil is located in the Puthukudiyiruppu area in Vadasery. The outlet has two entrances - one on the omnibus stand side and the other in the residential area of Puthukudiyiruppu.
Citing public nuisance caused by the liquor outlet, the residents staged a protest on Monday by locking the gates on the Puthukudiyiruppu entrance of the Tasmac. They also stopped the customers, as the shop opens at noon. This led to tension between both groups.
The protest followed the State government's order to close liquor shops located within 500 metres of educational institutions, temples and bus stands. According to residents, 18 liquor shops in the Kanniyakumari district are set to be closed under the order.
Residents alleged that instead of closing the Puthukudiyiruppu outlet, authorities had shut only the entrance near the bus stand and made the entrance in the residential area the main access point. They said this would increase the movement of liquor buyers through the residential locality.
As tension escalated, police personnel led by Vadasery inspector Mohan were deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. He held talks with the protesters and said the police could send a recommendation to close a liquor outlet if there was a law and order issue.
"In this case, steps will be taken to send a recommendation stating that the Puthukudiyiruppu liquor shop is causing inconvenience to the public and could create a law and order issue. Until then, this entrance will not be opened," he said.
Following the assurance, the residents withdrew their protest.