Nagercoil residents protest Tasmac outlet in residential area

One of the outlets in Nagercoil is located in the Puthukudiyiruppu area in Vadasery. The outlet has two entrances - one on the omnibus stand side and the other in the residential area of Puthukudiyiruppu.



Citing public nuisance caused by the liquor outlet, the residents staged a protest on Monday by locking the gates on the Puthukudiyiruppu entrance of the Tasmac. They also stopped the customers, as the shop opens at noon. This led to tension between both groups.



The protest followed the State government's order to close liquor shops located within 500 metres of educational institutions, temples and bus stands. According to residents, 18 liquor shops in the Kanniyakumari district are set to be closed under the order.