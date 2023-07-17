Nagercoil cyclist sets off from Kumari to Korea for world peace

CHENNAI: Inspired by Malayalam movie ‘Ambili’, Shree Nabhan, a 23-year-old Nagercoil man sets off on an ambitious cycling expedition from Kanniyakumari to South Korea, covering over 11 countries in the span of three years.

Nabhan’s expedition, which aims to promote world peace and foster cultural exchange, was flagged off by Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth at Kanmiyakumari beach on June 3. During his journey, Nabhan expresses his hope of attending a Coldplay concert.

Interestingly, the present endeavour comes on the heels of his successful cycling trips from Kanniyakumari to Ladakh in May 2022 and from Kanniyakumari to Dhanushkodi in October 2021.

Initially meeting resistance from his parents, as is often the case in Indian households, Nabhan took his first cycling trip to Dhanushkodi against their will with just Rs 300. Despite having limited knowledge about such expeditions, the journey served as a catalyst, bolstering his confidence and inspiring him to take on more challenging routes.

Recounting his experiences, Nabhan emphasised that his cycling trip through Kashmir was the most unforgettable one to date. Battling various obstacles and unforeseen events, his determination was pushed to its limits.

Notably, he found himself stranded at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir during a local conflict between Hindu Pandits and Muslims, resulting in an enforced curfew. During this challenging time, he sought refuge within the temple premises and formed a unique bond with the army personnel stationed there, finding solace amidst the turmoil.

Reflecting on past exploits, Nabhan shared, “Travelling on the treacherous passes of Ladakh with a bicycle that had brake failure was akin to a near-death experience.” Remarkably, Nabhan’s awe-inspiring cycling trip has been generously sponsored by his Mathematics teacher.

Currently, he has covered 700 km of his ambitious 72,000-km route. Encompassing a diverse range of over 11 countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and finally concluding in South Korea, this extraordinary expedition is projected to span three years.

Nabhan recognises that mental fortitude is of utmost concern, as riding alone on deserted roads for extended periods can profoundly impact one’s resilience.