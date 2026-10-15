Nagercoil trader assaulted in jail, died from injuries: CB-CID

The chargesheet says Varman rolled on the floor in pain, weeping and wailing, before he died.

The Thenthamaraikulam police arrested Varman from Eethankatti near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district, on July 9 for allegedly keeping banned tobacco products in a petty shop near his home, and lodged him in the district prison. He was found dead in the prison under mysterious circumstances on July 13. The Nesamony police arrested 11 people — three prison staff and eight prisoners — in connection with his death. The case was later transferred to the CB-CID.

The CB-CID investigation found that Varman had been in severe mental distress ever since he was brought to the prison. At midnight of the incident, he allegedly screamed inside his cell, frustrated at not getting alcohol.

According to the chargesheet, the prison administration gave him sleeping pills to calm him, but he did not sleep and continued to shout. Enraged, prison staff and prisoners allegedly assaulted him repeatedly between 11:30 pm and 12:30 am.

After the assault, they tied his hands and legs with a spare lungi from his bag for a while and then untied him.