Nagapattinam teen death: Woman inspector in trouble over laxity in filing case

TIRUCHY: A lady police inspector was suspended on Wednesday for her lackadaisical attitude in filing a case on the suspicious death of a minor girl in Nagapattinam and failing to initiate any action to trace and nab the culprits.

On August 30, the charred body of A Hema Dhanishka (13) from Mathankadu near Velankanni was found on the terrace of her house. The Velankanni police sent the body to GH for post mortem and registered a case of unnatural death and commenced investigation.

However, Hema’s family raised suspicions about her death and claimed that Velankanni Police Inspector Visithra Mary registered a case of unnatural death without conducting proper investigations. They demanded a proper case be filed and re-investigation be held to arrest the culprits.

The relatives also approached the SP and the DIG (Thanjavur Range) and appealed to register a proper case as they suspected Hema was murder.

Meanwhile, the DIG Ziaul Haque ordered a special team to reopen the investigation. Subsequently, two special teams, both monitored by DSP Balakrishnan, were constituted and investigation commenced. During the initial investigation, it was found that Inspector Visithra Mary failed to conduct proper investigation. She had also failed to initiate actions to trace and arrest the culprits. The DSP submitted a report recently, based on which Haque issued a suspension order to the inspector Visithra.