Nagapattinam school students brainstorm on climate change

CHENNAI: Counting the seriousness of climate change and rain and floods that lash Nagapattinam every year, the students of Chidambaranar aided middle school of the district brainstormed on the impacts of climate change and the risk endured by people in their daily lives.

The event was held as part of the National Green Corps (NGC) programme implemented under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in each of TN districts.

As per the teachers of the school, the event was conducted as part of the International Day of Climate Action celebrated on October 24. “Students spoke on different topics on climate change and risks in our daily lives due to the same. The impacts of climate change have ranged from a surge in heat, unprecedented rainfall and different ocean currents causing further climatic changes,” said a teacher of the school.

The teacher further added that students of classes 6, 7 and 8 of the school have been taught these concepts and encouraged to have conversations on the topic. Besides the speech, an awareness art programme was held for the students on Tuesday.

“Nagapattinam being a coastal district suffers from frequent floods and heavy rainfall. Hence, engaging the students in discussions on environmental issues will help them understand, tackle and mitigate natural disasters better,” said an NGC coordinator.

The NGC initiative was introduced by MoEFCC to aid environmental awareness and conversation among school children. As part of the programme, NGC promotes educating children on environmental issues, involving children in the decision-making process in environmental development and lastly, bringing children in contact with environmental issues.