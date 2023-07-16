Nagapattinam ryots nearing kuruvai target: Collector

TIRUCHY: Out of the targeted 50,000 acre of kuruvai cultivation, 35,691 acres have been covered so far in Nagapattinam district and the farmers who undertake Kuruvai are distributed fertilisers with 100 per cent subsidy while 50 per cent subsidy is allotted to the farmers who cultivate millets, said the Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Saturday.

Distributing the kuruvai special package to the farmers, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said, the target of Kuruvai for Nagapattinam was fixed at 50,000 acre and as the water from Mettur was released on time, the farmers commenced the cultivation on time and so far 35,691 acre has been covered in the district and the remaining would be completed within a few weeks.

In order to increase the yield in kuruvai, the State government has been distributing kuruvai special packages worth 45 kg urea per acre, 50 kg DAP and 25 kg pottash are provided with 100 per cent subsidy through the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies in the respective areas.

“So far 10,628 farmers for 11,015 acre land received fertilisers in the district”, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the farmers who undertake alternate crops like millet cultivation for kuruvai are provided fertilisers with 50 per cent subsidy. Similarly, the farmers who undertake cultivation of pulses and peanuts are also eligible to avail 50 per cent subsidy for fertilisers.

The Collector stated that the eligibility of the farmers are selected from the Uzhavan App and the registration would complete by July 31. The farmers can avail the facility for the maximum of one acre only. They can approach the assistant directors of agriculture of the respective taluks.

Earlier, the Collector distributed kuruvai packages to as many as 100 farmers.