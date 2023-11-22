Nagapattinam police seize 300 kg banned gutka in Nagore, one arrested

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam police on Monday evening seized 300 kgs of banned gutka and arrested one person who hoarded them and search is on for the other who escaped.

On a tip off that huge quantity of banned gutka has been hoarded in a house, the Nagore inspector Sathish Kumar along with a few police rushed to Jammiyad Nagar in Nagore at the house of one Mohommed Siddique and conducted a search operation in which they found 24 bundles of banned gutka were hoarded and they seized them worth Rs 2.20 lakh and arrested Mohammed Siddique for smuggling the substance while one person has escaped on seeing the police and search is on.

Meanwhile, SP Harsh Singh went to the Nagore police station and inspected the seized gutka bundles and appreciated the police team which acted swiftly against the information.