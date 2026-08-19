Nagapattinam gears up for Velankanni festival

A meeting with officials from various departments and the administration of the Shrine Velankanni Basilica was convened by the district collector, in the presence of SP Kelkar Subhramanya Bhalchandra, to discuss preparations for the Basilica's annual festival.

The district collector asked the officials to ensure the safe, hassle-free movement of devotees and asked the civic administration to provide basic amenities. The transport department was told to operate adequate special bus services.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the collector said devotees from Tamil Nadu and other states, as well as from various countries, would take part in the annual festival, and the district administration is committed to providing all facilities and special care.