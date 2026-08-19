Nagapattinam gears up for Velankanni festival

TIRUCHY: To ensure the safety of the devotees visiting the Shrine Velankanni Basilica in view of the annual festival which will commence from August 29 with holy flag hoisting, around 2,500 police personnel monitored by Superintendent of Polices from four districts will be deployed while the entire Velankanni would be under the CCTV coverage along with drone surveillance round the clock, said the Nagapattinam District Collector KJ Praveen Kumar on Tuesday.
A meeting with officials from various departments and the administration of the Shrine Velankanni Basilica was convened by the district collector, in the presence of SP Kelkar Subhramanya Bhalchandra, to discuss preparations for the Basilica's annual festival.
The district collector asked the officials to ensure the safe, hassle-free movement of devotees and asked the civic administration to provide basic amenities. The transport department was told to operate adequate special bus services.
While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the collector said devotees from Tamil Nadu and other states, as well as from various countries, would take part in the annual festival, and the district administration is committed to providing all facilities and special care.
“To ensure the safety of the devotees, as many as 2,432 personnel monitored by SPs from four districts will be deployed, while as many as 378 traffic wardens will be deployed to regulate the traffic. A control room will be established. As many as 15 watch towers, 300 CCTV cameras and three drones will be engaged to take the entire town under surveillance round the clock," he said.
He also stated that adequate basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets and parking facilities, will be arranged and the officials from the respective departments have commenced the inspections.
Meanwhile, the transport department will operate as many as 525 special buses from various destinations, while private bus facilities and their parking slots have also been arranged. “Based on the requirement, the number of buses would be increased from Chennai and Puducherry," the collector said.
An integrated help centre and a dedicated toll-free number will also be launched to address devotees' grievances. The district administration will establish special medical camps at seven locations, and as many as 10 ambulances and three bike ambulances will also be in operation.
To ensure the safety of the devotees who would prefer to take a bath at the seashore, as many as 12 fire and rescue vehicles, along with two rescue boats with five experts, including local fishermen, will be stationed on the beach.
Police personnel deployed: 2,432
Traffic wardens: 378
Watch towers: 15
CCTV Cameras: 300
Drone surveillance: 3
Special buses: 525
Medical camps: 7
Ambulances: 10
Fire and Rescue vehicles: 12
Rescue boats: 2
Cleanliness workers: 425