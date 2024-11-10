Nagapattinam college to be fined for drawing Kollidam water illegally

TIRUCHY: A private engineering college from Nagapattinam was found to be drawing drinking water with an illegal pipe connection and the district administration has suspended the connection and is set to levy a fine.

After complaints about an illegal drawing of water from Kollidam river, the district collector conducted a surprise inspection at various places across the district. The surprise inspection found out that a private engineering college was drawing 1 lakh litre of water every day illegally. The collector ordered the disconnection of the illegal pipeline and recommended a fine. A process for the fixing fine is on, sources said.

According to an official statement from the Nagapattinam district administration, a volume of 22.50 MLD water has been drawn from the Kollidam river as the main source of drinking water by TWAD board for distribution to Nagapattinam municipality, Velankanni town panchayat, Kizhvelur town panchayat, and Nagapattinam, Thirumarugal, Kizhvelur, Thalainayar and Keezhaiyur panchayat union residents.

The action followed widespread complaints over illegal drawing of water, the district administration said.