Nagapattinam among India’s most climate-exposed coasts

The study, published in Scientific Reports by researchers from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, has identified vast stretches of the Tamil Nadu coast as highly vulnerable to ocean-driven hazards, including storm surges, extreme water levels, shoreline retreat and long-term inundation linked to climate change.

Using satellite imagery, airborne terrain mapping, sea-level observations and village-level geospatial analysis, the researchers assessed exposure across the east coast, from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal. The findings place Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur among the districts facing the highest degree of coastal exposure in the country.