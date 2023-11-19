Nagapattinam aided school students write postcard to CM with their demands

CHENNAI: In one of the innovative ways to get the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the students of Chidambaranar aided middle school in Orathur, Nagapattinam had written a set of their requests in postcards to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The requests to the CM have shed light on a range of concerns affecting their education and well-being.

Some of the primary issues raised include the deprivation of CM Breakfast scheme to students in aided schools and limited opportunities for higher education and medical college admissions.

Drawing attention to their needs, students adopted this innovative initiative during lunch break.

They wrote down their requirements on the postcard and dropped them in the nearest post box, addressing the CM's office.

The students in the postcard emphasised the urgency of their demands, especially concerning the breakfast scheme.

A teacher at the aided school said, "It is a crucial step where students are making their voices heard and it is vital that it is encouraged too."

The teacher further said that he urged the students to persist in their efforts and assured them that their requests would be presented to the CM.

Some of the requests of the students besides implementation of breakfast scheme are; requesting for the implementation of reservation in engineering and medical admission and implementation of Puthumai penn scheme, where girl students between the classes 6 to 12 will get Rs 1,000 per month.

And, the students in a collective hope anticipate that the CM in collaboration with concerned departments, will acknowledge their grievances and take concrete steps to provide the necessary facilities.