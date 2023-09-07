Nagaland registered bus seized

CHENGALPATTU: An Omni bus registered in Nagaland and operating in Tamil Nadu was impounded by traffic cops during regular inspections in Chengalpattu district.

Traffic officials and cops of Chengalpattu have been warning vehicles that operate without a license. They had also mentioned that that strict action would be initiated against the vehicles including seizure and imposing of a hefty fine.

District Traffic Officer Sundaramurthy and traffic inspector Hamida Bhanu, who were engaged in vehicle inspection on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway on Wednesday when they intercepted an omni bus with a Nagaland registration plate.

When they enquired the driver it was found that the van did not have a permit to operate in Tamil Nadu.

The officials seized the vehicle and imposed a tax of Rs 72,000 and a fine of Rs 5,500 on the owners. The officials further warned that any vehicle owners breaking the rules will be dealt with in a strict manner.