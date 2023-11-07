Nagaland Guv flays RS Bharathi; Appeals Nagas to ignore Bharathi

CHENNAI: Governor of Nagaland, L Ganesan on Tuesday condemned DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi for his derogatory remarks and appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore Bharathi's statement as it does not reflect the real voice of the Tamil people.

"I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent derogatory comments made by a senior DMK leader RS Bharathi about the Naga people. This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture, " L Ganesan said in a statement.

Lauding his governing state, the Tamilian said, "Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry. To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful but inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity."

Pointing out the living status of Tamils and Nagas, the former BJP veteran said, "Tamils have coexisted peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding, and similarly Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity. The communal harmony that exists between the Tamils and the Nagas either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the immense respect that both the communities have for each other's tradition."

The unjust remark that Governor RN Ravi was chased out of Nagaland is not only disrespectful but also lacks the truth, Ganesan said adding that most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him.