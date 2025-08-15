Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80

CHENNAI: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday at the age of 80. He had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, for the past week.

According to hospital sources, Ganesan was admitted after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his residence in T. Nagar on August 8 and was found unconscious. Despite intensive medical care, his condition did not improve.

He breathed his last at 6.23 pm this evening.

A veteran politician, Ganesan held several key positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party during his long career, including serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. He was known for his organisational skills, grassroots connect, and steadfast loyalty to the party.

Appointed as the Governor of Nagaland in February 2023, Ganesan had earlier served as the Governor of Manipur and held additional charge of West Bengal for a brief period.