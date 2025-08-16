Journalist LG, the good friend of media

CHENNAI: Ganesan, who himself was a journalist for some time, maintained a good rapport with journalists during his days both in RSS and BJP by being accessible and willing to give clear, on-record comments.

Born on February 16, 1945, in the temple town of Thanjavur, La Ganesan hailed from an orthodox Brahmin family with strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) roots. Ganesan, while he was nine years, lost his father, Lakshmi Raghava Iyer, a businessman. After completing SSLC, he joined government service as Revenue Settlement Inspector.

Deeply committed to nationalist movement and RSS ideals, he resigned after nine years to become an RSS pracharak. As chief organiser in Tamil Nadu during the Emergency in 1975, he played a key role in the movement to restore democracy. During his stint in the RSS, he actively involved in addressing religious conversions in Meenakshipuram, communal unrest in Mandaikkadu, and caste-related tensions in Puliangudi and Ramanathapuram.

In 1991, he was joined the BJP fold to strengthen the party base in Tamil Nadu and rose steadily in ranks like organising secretary, national secretary, all India vice-president of BJP. He also served as the president of the state unit being elected from Bhopal to the Rajya Sabha. After serving as MP for 18 months, he became member of the BJP National Executive from 1991.

A multi-faceted personality, Ganesan edited the party's Tamil mouthpiece Ore Naadu and launched a magazine – Pottramarai, to recognise Tamil scholars, literary works, musicians, and artists worldwide.

Fluent in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, and Malayalam, he was known for his oratory kills and expertise to compose patriotic and national integration-themed lyrics.

From August 2021, Ganesan had to keep away from active politics as he was appointed Governor of Manipur. Subsequently, the TN veteran was also given the additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022 before being sent to Nagaland as Governor in February 2023. He died on August 15 at the age of 80, at 6.23 p.m., while undergoing treatment in Chennai.

His mortal remains will be kept at his T Nagar residence for public homage and will be laid to rest on Saturday.