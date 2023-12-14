Begin typing your search...

Nagai man gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor girl

He lured her to a secluded place and sexually abused her and the girl who managed to escape passed on the information to her parents. A complaint was lodged with the Nagapattinam All Women Police.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2023 9:25 PM GMT
Nagai man gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor girl
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam Fast Track special court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. Rajendran (60), a coolie from Radhamangalam near Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam, had offered eatables to the girl who was playing in front of her house.

He lured her to a secluded place and sexually abused her and the girl who managed to escape passed on the information to her parents. A complaint was lodged with the Nagapattinam All Women Police, who registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act, arrested him and lodged him in the prison.

The case was in progress with Nagapattinam Fast Track Special court and Judge Manivannan who heard the case on Wednesday, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to Ranjendran. The judge also recommended the state government to distribute a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

TamilnaduArrestPocso ActMinor Girl AbusePrisonedLife imprisonment
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X