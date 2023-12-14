Nagai man gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor girl

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam Fast Track special court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. Rajendran (60), a coolie from Radhamangalam near Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam, had offered eatables to the girl who was playing in front of her house.

He lured her to a secluded place and sexually abused her and the girl who managed to escape passed on the information to her parents. A complaint was lodged with the Nagapattinam All Women Police, who registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act, arrested him and lodged him in the prison.

The case was in progress with Nagapattinam Fast Track Special court and Judge Manivannan who heard the case on Wednesday, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to Ranjendran. The judge also recommended the state government to distribute a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.