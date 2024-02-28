Nagai fishers stage token strike, plan to besiege Collectorate

TIRUCHY: The country boat owners staged a one-day token strike on Tuesday condemning the murder of two fishermen from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam and demanded proper action against the accused.

They also sought compensation for the family of the deceased and also announced that soon a ‘ collectorate besiege’ protest would be held.

The death of two siblings -- S Sivanesa Selvan and S Kalathinathan - during the mid-sea clash between fishermen from two coastal villages in Nagapattinam shocked the entire coastal community.

Based on a complaint by the third sibling S Athmanathan, who was injured, the Nagapattinam marine police registered a case under various IPC sections including a murder case, and arrested seven fishermen except the prime accused.

Despite there being a series of talks among the fishermen panchayat members belonging to both Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam coastal villages, the country boat owners from Akkaraipettai, on Tuesday staged a one-day token strike and demanded action against the accused.

They also demanded the arrest of prime accused R Balakumar, who had gone into hiding after the incident. The fishermen from Kizhvelur and Vedaranyam taluks of Nagapattinam district also joined the strike. The protesting fishermen also demanded to replace the country boat that was damaged during the clash.