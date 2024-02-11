Nadda compares the DMK govt with Emergency days: Stalin

CHENNAI: Comparing the ruling DMK government with the Emergency days of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said the time has come to switch off the DMK regime which is running the worst government, and we (Centre) will definitely not leave the corrupt DMK government.

Delivering a keynote address at the BJP State president K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra at Mint Street in the Harbour Assembly constituency here, JP Nadda said, "When I came to the public meeting, I noticed that all shops were closed, the street lights were switched off and a huge platoon of police personnel were deployed. This reminded me of the Emergency days. But I would like to say, Stalin, the time has come to switch off the DMK government which is running the worst and corrupt government. We (BJP) are running a transparent government without corruption. We (Centre) will definitely not leave the corrupt DMK government."

Lauding the saint-poet Tiruvalluvar and his contribution to Tamil, the saffron party leader Nadda said Tamil Nadu is the BJP's favourite State with its various prides.

"PM Modi has always had a special affection for Tamil Nadu. He installed the proud scepter of Tamil Nadu in the new Parliament and added immeasurable splendor. He honoured late agronomist MS Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna award. He has always made Tamil Nadu proud," he noted.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, Nadda said it is painful that a very, very bad governance is ruling the proud Tamil Nadu.

"There are rulers who have no conscience. There is no Democratic rule in Tamil Nadu. DMK stands for Dynasty, Money Swindling and Katta Panchayat. The DMK government is ruling the state by lying. But, Tamil people are on our side, " he said.

Slamming the family dynasty politics and the INDIA bloc, BJP leader Nadda said, "To save their own family including Gandhi family, Karunanidhi family, Pawar family, Yadav family, Farooq family, they have formed the INDI Alliance only to save the properties that they have accumulated to continue the family politics. All this needs to be changed. In the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the people will give massive support to the BJP."

Pointing out the welfare schemes of the Modi-led NDA government, Nadda said, "The Union government is providing many welfare schemes to Tamil Nadu such as free medical insurance, free Gas connection, special financial assistance to the farmers, and women. Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of welfare schemes in the budget."

Earlier, Nadda undertook the Rath Yatra from Lord Ram temple in North Chennai to Mint Street, where the public meeting was held along with MoS L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charges Arvind Menon, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and state president K Annamalai.

Nadda undertook Rath Yatra as the City police denied permission for holding a rally.

Other NDA leaders, AC Shanmugam and Ravi Pachamuthu were also present on the dais.