Nadar outfit lauds CM Vijay for renaming breakfast scheme

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the organisation's president, Advocate K Chandramohan, and general secretary, J Harikaran, said the decision was a fitting tribute to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, whose efforts transformed the State's education sector through pioneering welfare measures.

They said Kamaraj dedicated his life to promoting education and improving the welfare of students, particularly children from economically weaker sections, by ensuring greater access to schooling through landmark initiatives.

The office-bearers said naming the breakfast scheme after Kamaraj would help the younger generation remember and appreciate his contribution to education and social welfare.

Describing the decision as historic, they said it reflected the government's recognition of Kamaraj's enduring legacy in shaping Tamil Nadu's educational progress.

The organisation expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for what it termed a thoughtful initiative and wished the state government success in implementing welfare programmes aimed at benefiting students and society.