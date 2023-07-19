‘Naan Mudhalvan’ ropes in IITs to promote innovation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative, has initiated a platform for students to solve some of the industry related issues by inculcating a culture of product innovation.

The state is planning hackathons, competitions in association with several institutions including IIT -Madras and IIBombay as part of the initiative.

A senior official from the Special Programme Implementation Department of the Tamil Nadu government said, “this would help Tamil Nadu to foster creativity, innovation, employability and entrepreneurship providing solutions to problems. This aims to develop problem-solving skills which is the most in-demand skill of the 21st century and a key indicator of employability.”

“This also provides a window of opportunity for the institutions to understand demands of the industry and reorient their pedagogy as per changing demands,” he said. As per the scheme IIT-Madras will implement an internship programme for the students, which will be mentored by industry experts and certificates will be issued to them through the institution.

A learning-through-activity programme is also proposed to be started for inculcating a mindset on reverse engineering in collaboration with IIT-Madras. The official said that a hackathon will be conducted in collaboration with IIT Bombay and Libre and Open-Source Software for Education in which students will create maps using remote sensing data from free and open-source software. “Colleges with the highest number of participating teams will be recognised by the state government and the best performers will be awarded internships with IIT-Bombay,” the official added.

As per the programme schedule, the students who are part of ‘Nan Mudhalvan’ have to undergo a mandatory course on ‘Architectural, Visualisation’ and will be given a chance to participate in the virtual walk through competition conducted by IIT-Bombay and Ministry of Culture. The theme for the competition is ‘History and Culture-South Indian States.’ “Best performing students and colleges will be rewarded,” the official added.