Naan Mudhalvan portal to flaunt new features

CHENNAI: The online platform of Naan Mudhalvan, a scheme to provide information for college students on courses and relevant information about industry specific skill offerings, would be enhanced by adding several new features.

The state-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has been entrusted to appoint software/IT companies for adding additional facilities and proper maintenance of the Naan Mudhalvan portal.

The state government’s decision to engage private experts to further develop and maintain Naan Mudhalvan website came against the backdrop of certain issues that had surfaced in the portal besides having software bugs.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said at present more than 13 lakh students have registered under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and it is further increasing day by day.

“In addition, over 2,000 institutions have tied up with the scheme to provide more than 300 courses,” he said adding, “the back-end database should be enlarged and strengthened accordingly.”

The official said that the registration module for colleges and students, payment integration, job portal integration, administrative dashboard, partner integration, enhancement in invitation module for students and skill offering module would be upgraded.

Stating that the new system would give more clarity to the students about the industry partners for Naan Mudhalvan scheme, he said, “The operation and maintenance support broadly includes existence of bug fixing, data validation and correction of the existing errors, software code tuning, reports enhancement, user training and support, more training videos, project management and impact analysis.”

“The hardware infrastructure will be taken care of by TNSDC,” he said adding, “the experts will maintain the application to deliver content-rich, customisable, dynamic, theme-based, high-performance, and secured web portal of the scheme.”