Naan Mudhalvan places private, govt college students in high-paying jobs

CHENNAI: The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, a flagship project launched by the DMK government, has made significant strides to provide job opportunities to students in government engineering, arts and science colleges. The scheme also encouraged healthy competition among government and private colleges in providing placements with good salaries last year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that Anna University, Guindy campus, is leading the table in the state-run engineering institution by securing number one rank with a placement score of 60.06%.

"Of the total 610 students enrolled under the scheme, as many as 436 got placed in various companies," he said.

The rank was calculated for each college with the placement score (45 marks), college weightage (20 marks) and salary package (35 marks). Accordingly, the government college of engineering in Theni district recorded 62.04% placement, securing the sixth rank. "As many as 30 government engineering colleges participated in the placement drive under the project," he said.

A total of 315 private engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University were enrolled in the scheme. "Mailam engineering college secured the number one position by placing 95.60% students," he added.

In government arts and science colleges across the state, the University of Madras grabbed the number one position by getting placements for 660 students. "Students from as many as 218 colleges enrolled in the scheme," he said, adding, "the state-owned C Kandaswami Naidu College for Men in Chennai had come third in placement ranking".

Among private arts and science colleges, Lakshmi Bangaru arts and science college in Chengalpattu, affiliated to the University of Madras, has come first by placing 203 students. "A total of 548 colleges affiliated to all the state-owned universities participated in the scheme and benefited," he added.