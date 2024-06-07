Naan Mudhalvan: Notification issued for coaching programme entrance exam 2024

CHENNAI: To help candidates preparing for SSC-cum-Railways and Banking 2024 exams, the State government will offer special coaching under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The 1,000 candidates selected through entrance test will also be provided with free coaching, food, accommodation, and study materials.

Two separate entrance exams - one for SSC-cum-Railways and another one for banking coaching programme - will be conducted on July 14 simultaneously.

Among the applicants, 1,000 students who are natives of Tamil Nadu will be chosen to attend this six-month-long training. Of them, 300 students will be trained for SSC-cum-Railways and the remaining 700 students for banking exams.

The applicants must have an undergraduate degree from any recognised University in India as the minimum educational qualification.

Exam centres will be set up at all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, from which candidates can choose one centre in the application form. The venues will be intimated in the hall ticket.

Interested students may log on to https://www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in to apply. They should read the notification and apply from June 8. The last date to apply is June 23.

Here are the details of the entrance test:

Date of publication of notification - 08.06.2024

Online application starting date - 08.06.2024

Last date for submission of application - 23.06.2024

Issuance of admit card - 09.07.2024

Exam day - 14.07.2024 (10 am-11 am)