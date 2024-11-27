Naan Mudhalvan landed 92,000 arts, 88,000 engineering students in jobs, says govt

CHENNAI: The massive skilling initiative undertaken by the state Special Programme Implementation (SPI) department Naan Mudhalvan scheme, launched to make educated youths of the State more employable seems to be paying off, going by the data showing outcomes.

The data circulated by the department on the eve of its minister and State Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday showed that close to 93,000 arts and science college students and over 88,000 engineering students got trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and have been successfully placed. As per the State government’s release on Tuesday, about 92,975 Arts and Science college students and about 88,200 engineering college students have been placed in jobs through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Maximum students were placed in 2022-23 with 57,315 arts and science college students and 61,920 engineering students. Over 26,419 polytechnic and 15,431 ITI students have also landed jobs owing to the training provided under the scheme, the department said. According to the achievement report circulated by the government, about 23.10 lakh arts and science college students, 11.13 lakh engineering college students, 3.77 lakh polytechnic students and 1.07 lakh ITI students have been trained since the 2022-23 financial year.

Altogether, a whopping 39.08 lakh students and 80,458 faculties have been trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in the state since its launch by the incumbent government.

Rs 13,720 crore allocated for KMUT in 2024-25

The Special Programme Implementation Department, which also implements the monthly honorarium scheme called Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogati (KMUT) scheme, has allocated Rs 8,123.80 crore in 2023-24 and provided a financial allocation of Rs 13,720 crore in 2024-25 fiscal for the scheme under which Rs 1,000 honorarium per person is deposited every month into the accounts of 1.14 crore women in the State, including women belonging to Sri Lankan Tamil families living in camps.