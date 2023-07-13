Naan Mudhalvan: English, MS Office most preferred courses among students

CHENNAI: Communicative English is the course most preferred by engineering students under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, while Effective English and Microsoft Office Essentials are the ones chosen by most number of arts and science students.



Under the scheme, the State government introduced courses for students of government polytechnic, engineering, and arts and science colleges in 2022-23 academic year. This was done in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

As per the scheme, various courses are offered to the students of these Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in odd and even semesters.

“In the engineering stream, Communicative English is the most preferred course, with as many as 72,974 students enrolling for it, followed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, which accounts to 54,350,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next.

The least preferred course is High-Rise Building Design, with only 2,055 students registering for it, the official added.

“From arts and science colleges, 5,55,000 students have preferred Effective English and Microsoft Office course, followed by Digital Banking and Audit essentials course with a total of 1,04,634 being trained,” he said.

“These courses are conducted by different global industrial partners, with the main objective of enhancing the employability of the students,” the official said.

Of the total students from across the State who have enrolled in the scheme, the west zone comprising Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode and Salem tops the list with 1,88,253 registered students, followed by the Chennai zone, which has 1,30,752 students.

The official said the TNSDC has prepared a data booklet comprising the details of the total number of students trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in all the districts. “It will help industries to shop for talent with a specific skillset and also give exposure to students from both rural and urban areas to job opportunities available in the market,” the official added.