N Priya becomes 1st TNFRS officer to be inducted into IAS

CHENNAI: In a first for the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) Department, its officer, joint director, N Priya Ravichandran, has been inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the non-State civil service cadre.

She is also one of the first woman officers to be inducted into the TNFRS.

A gazette notification from the Department of Personnel and Training dated December 29 stated that the 48 year old officer has been allocated the Tamil Nadu cadre.

She will be allotted seniority as per the service regulations. The appointment of non state civil service cadre to IAS is done on the basis of scrutiny of service records and personal interview.

Priya suffered serious burn injuries during a firefighting operation at Kalas Mahal in 2012, for which she was accorded the Anna Medal for gallantry the same year.