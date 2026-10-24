Mystery over CIC name sent to Governor RV Arlekar

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has sent four names, including the Chief Information Commissioner, to Governor RV Arlekar for approval, nearly four months after the posts became vacant. Government circles have kept the names confidential.
The new Chief Information Commissioner and three Information Commissioners will assume office after the Governor approves the nominations. Government officials indicated that the process could take about a week.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently chaired the selection meeting. The Leader of the Opposition, who is also a member of the selection committee, boycotted the meeting. Vijay finalised the four names with the assistance of Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, the committee's other member.
“The selected names have been sent to Lok Bhavan for the Governor’s approval. He is expected to give his assent in a day or two. The Commission currently has only four commissioners and is functioning without a head. Considering all aspects, the Governor is expected to give his assent as early as possible,” a Secretariat official said.
The selection process began after four members retired, including Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter.
The government constituted a search committee, headed by retired High Court judge Justice R S Ramanathan, to shortlist candidates for the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission. Principal Secretary C Samayamoorthy and retired IAS officer R Sudalaikannan were its other members. The committee forwarded its recommendations to the State government for consideration.
According to available information, VPR Elamparithi, M Natesan, Athulya Misra, Abey Kumar Singh and A Vijayaram remain in office. The latest nominations are expected to pave the way for appointing a new Chief Information Commissioner and three commissioners.
The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission is a statutory body responsible for implementing the Right to Information Act, 2005, in the State by addressing appeals and complaints from citizens seeking access to information.