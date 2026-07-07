Mystery death of Nagapattinam woman: Police book husband, his lover

TIRUCHY: A 28-year-old woman was found dead, partially charred under mysterious circumstances at Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam on Tuesday (July 7). The police registered a case based on the complaint by the woman’s family against her husband.
It is said that Mohammed Arif from Mathakadi near Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam married Sharmila Banu (28) in 2014, and the couple has a son and a daughter.
Against such a backdrop, Mohammed Arif reportedly had an affair with another woman from the locality, which triggered a heated argument between the couple.
A couple of days back, Sharmila Banu contacted her brother Ajmir Ali, residing in Tirupur and informed him that Mohammed Arif was trying to fly abroad with the woman with whom he had an extramarital affair and suspended the call.
On Monday night (July 6), while Ajmir Ali was proceeding to Nagapattinam, he was informed by the neighbours of Sharmila Banu that she had committed suicide by torching herself.
The shocked Ajmir Ali, who went to the Kizhvelur police station lodged a complaint against Mohammed Arif. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, retrieved the charred body of Sharmila Banu and sent it to Orathur Government Hospital.
Police secured Mohammed Arif and the woman with whom he had an affair and conducted an interrogation.
Further investigations are on.
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