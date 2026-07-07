Mystery death of Nagapattinam woman: Police book husband, his lover

The shocked Ajmir Ali, who went to the Kizhvelur police station lodged a complaint against Mohammed Arif. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, retrieved the charred body of Sharmila Banu and sent it to Orathur Government Hospital.

Police secured Mohammed Arif and the woman with whom he had an affair and conducted an interrogation.

Further investigations are on.

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