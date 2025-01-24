Mylapore, Mamallapuram, Rameswaram, Thanjavur among 23 sites identified to boost spiritual tourism

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and Tourism departments explored the possibilities of augmenting spiritual tourism in the State, in a meeting held in the city, on Thursday.

Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu and Minister for Tourism R Rajendran chaired a meeting with department officials on Thursday to discuss the upgradation of the tourism spots in and around popular temples and religious sites across the State.

Civil supplies minister R Sankarapani was present at the meeting held at the headquarters of the HR&CE department in Chennai.

The ministers held discussions regarding improving the facilities and basic amenities for devotees and tourists in tourist sites in and around temples. The departments have identified 23 sites, including the sites in Tiruvottiyur, Mylapore, Tiruvanmiyur, Kancheepuram, Mamallapuram, Rameswaram, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Papanasam, Parvathamalai, Sankarankovil, Sathuragiri and Vellore, to carry out the revamp works.

They also reviewed the plan for the construction of an integrated complex with facilities such as clock rooms, waiting halls, portable drinking water, and latrines. Apart from this, the authorities discussed the development of additional facilities such as vehicle parking lots in and around the temples and revamping water bodies and parks in the vicinity of the temples.