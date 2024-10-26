My prediction will come true, DMK will be routed in 2026 polls, EPS retorts Stalin’s ‘astrologer’ jab

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said his prediction as an ‘astrologer’ will come true and AIADMK will form government after the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers in Salem, the Leader of Opposition, said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin is asking when I became an astrologer. Yes, my prediction will come true and AIADMK will come to power in the 2026 Assembly polls because of several welfare projects implemented during our regime,” he said.

Stating that Stalin does not face polls with his achievements and relies only on the strength of allies, Palaniswami said, that though the DMK president claims there is no rift in alliance, the leaders of the front have started to criticise the DMK after remaining silent over the last three years. “If they are raising objections now, then it means there is a growing rift among the alliance partners,” he said.

Dismissing Stalin’s claim that the vote share of AIADMK has declined, the Palaniswami said that the AIADMK’s vote share has increased by one per cent while comparing the results of 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a further dig, Palaniswami said DMK did not implement any major schemes. “Stalin says Tamil Nadu tops in achievements. Rather, the State tops only in corruption, which has become pervasive in all departments,” he said.

Palaniswami said the 2026 assembly polls will put an end to the dynasty politics of DMK. “The only achievement of Stalin is to have made his son Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

Listing out various welfare schemes brought out during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said in contrast, the DMK has burdened people by increasing property tax, power tariff and prices of essential commodities.