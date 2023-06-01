My area not given due attention: DMK functionary

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur DMK south district treasurer Aslam staged a hunger strike on Wednesday against the Adirampattinam municipality DMK chairman and the commissioner for not carrying out development works in his locality.

Sources said former Adirampattinam municipal chairman and Thanjavur DMK South district treasurer Aslam on May 19 approached municipal commissioner Chithra Soniya and submitted a petition demanding basic amenities in his ward, where his wife Aiysha is the ward member and sought to place the demand in the monthly meeting. He also approached municipal chairperson Thahira Abdul Karim and urged her to look into the issue.

As his petition was not entertained, an upset Aslam along with his supporters on Wednesday staged a hunger strike at around 8.30 am.

Subsequently, the civic administration held talks with Aslam and assured to solve the issues. Following this, Aslam around 3.30 pm withdrew the agitation.