MV Karuppaiah sworn in Pro-term speaker; MLAs oath-taking on May 11

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to Karuppaiah at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, members of the State Cabinet and senior officials.

Karuppaiah, who crossed over from the AIADMK to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the Assembly election, had earlier represented the Sholavandan constituency between 2011 and 2016 as an AIADMK MLA. He was fielded again from the same constituency by TVK in the 2026 election and secured victory.