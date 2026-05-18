Muttukadu estuary, Bay's worst microplastic pollution hotspot, finds study

The study, titled 'Characterisation, Risk, and Pathway of Microplastics in Coastal Areas of the Bay of Bengal: A Systematic Review and Quantitative Synthesis', identified the Muttukadu estuary near Chennai as the most polluted sediment zone in the Bay of Bengal region, while the Thoothukudi coast recorded the highest concentration of floating microplastics in seawater samples. For the study, water and sediment samples were collected from 26 locations along the Bay of Bengal coast.

Researchers said the findings exposed the growing environmental burden caused by unmanaged urban waste, tourism activity, riverine plastic discharge, fishing operations and maritime traffic along the Tamil Nadu coast.