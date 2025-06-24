Mutt chief’s centenary not RSS event, DMK peddling lies: SP Velumani

COIMBATORE: Senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani was on Monday forced to face fresh volleys from the ruling party over participating in a function attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Responding to the charges, he stated that AIADMK is a party with self-respect and will never compromise on its principles.

“We will never accept if they speak ill of our leaders. For us, alliance and ideology are different. The AIADMK will never compromise on its principles. Despite being in alliance, the AIADMK opposed the Waqf Bill,” he said, while also recalling the decision by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to snap the alliance with BJP ahead of 2024 Parliamentary polls as a ‘bold decision’ following some unsavoury remarks made by the then BJP state unit chief Annamalai on Dravidian stalwart Anna.

Furthermore, Velumani stated that the AIADMK party leaders had attended the Murugan conference, unaware of the videos featuring Periyar and Anna. “Did the DMK not know of the BJP when it was in alliance with them in the past? The AIADMK-BJP alliance has created fear among the DMK. As they have failed on all fronts, the DMK is involved in diversionary tactics. But the people are clear to make Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister even if polls are conducted anytime,” he said.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his participation in an event with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the AIADMK leader claimed that he attended only the centenary function of Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar, organised in the mutt following an invitation, and presented a spear to the RSS chief.

“The RSS never invites us to its events, and we too don’t participate in them. The DMK is trying to divert the issue,” he said.

