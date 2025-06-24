Hindu coalition attacks Dravidian icons at Madurai Murugan Manadu, AIADMK faces collateral damage

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leaders’ decision to attend the Madurai Murugan Manadu, organised by Hindu outfits, to project unity in the alliance with the BJP has put the party on the back foot after they had to sit through an audio-visual presentation criticising Dravidian icons, including Periyar and CN Annadurai.

If that was not enough, one Hindu outfit leader after another, and special guest, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, used the stage to call for the end of Dravidian rule in the State.

Honouring their alliance partner’s invite, the AIADMK leadership deputed senior leaders RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, VV Rajan Chellappa, Kadambur C Raju, and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, all from the region, to attend the event on Sunday – a difficult decision, but one that was deemed necessary to project unity in the coalition.

These leaders appeared visibly embarrassed when the audio-visual presentation highlighted the Hindu Munnani’s opposition to ‘fake Dravidianism’ and showed the images of Periyar, Anna, and M Karunanidhi. The presentation went on to portray the Hindu outfit’s triumph over “Nathiga Nari” (atheist jackal), implying that Dravidian leaders opposed Hinduism and its devotees in this “Theiviga Tamil Nadu (Divine Tamil Nadu)’.

Even as the row was singeing the party came the news that senior leader SP Velumani, widely seen as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s confidante, attended an RSS event.

When the reporters raised pointed questions to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over criticisms from political rivals and Dravidian outfits, he merely gave a terse response that Velumani has clarified the issue and there was nothing to add to it.

The only one from AIADMK who commented against it – albeit in soft tones – was Rajenthra Bhalaji, one of the attendees, who said the video that triggered the furore should not have been shown. But he termed the meet a big success and claimed the only ones criticising it was the DMK and its allies.

In a strong statement, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “If the party bearing the name of ‘Anna’ enjoys the denigration of Anna, then what runs in your body, AIADMK blood or the love for the BJP? They have prioritised the safeguarding of their assets over the legacy of Anna... Edappadi Palaniswami has placed Dravidam at the feet of Hindutva for the sole reason that the conference was anti-DMK.”

