Mutharasan warns of crisis if Left parties backs out

CHENNAI: “If the CPI and CPM withdraw their support, there will be no Assembly or Council of Ministers. The Governor is waiting for an opportunity,” CPI former state secretary R Mutharasan said on Sunday, while hitting out at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his ministers for allegedly diverting attention from issues raised in the Assembly.
Reacting to remarks by TVK leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna, questioning the Left parties, Mutharasan said, “I don't know why Aadhav Arjuna is suddenly angry with us. Whenever an MLA raises an issue, the Chief Minister or the concerned minister should give a response. Diverting the issue will serve no purpose.”
Mutharasan said he did not want to dwell further on the political issue at the meeting, which was attended by representatives of different parties and focused on resolving public issues.
On the proposed changes in the management of Chennai airport, Mutharasan said the CPI opposed both privatisation of the airport and handing over its maintenance to private players.
“A minister has said the airport is not being privatised and only maintenance work is being given to a private entity. We do not accept that explanation either. If it goes to private hands, employees working there could be reduced to a bonded-labour-like situation,” he said.
He said the airport had been developed with public money and should not be handed over to private entities.
“The Centre is gradually attempting to privatise airports, railway stations and railways. The Chief Minister's letter appears to support that effort. Chennai airport is a profitable international airport. We do not accept its privatisation or even handing over its maintenance to private parties,” Mutharasan said.