Mutharasan warns of crisis if Left parties backs out

Reacting to remarks by TVK leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna, questioning the Left parties, Mutharasan said, “I don't know why Aadhav Arjuna is suddenly angry with us. Whenever an MLA raises an issue, the Chief Minister or the concerned minister should give a response. Diverting the issue will serve no purpose.”

Mutharasan said he did not want to dwell further on the political issue at the meeting, which was attended by representatives of different parties and focused on resolving public issues.

On the proposed changes in the management of Chennai airport, Mutharasan said the CPI opposed both privatisation of the airport and handing over its maintenance to private players.