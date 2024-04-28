Mutharasan condemns Modi govt for releasing ‘meagre’ funds for Tamil Nadu flood relief

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday condemned the BJP government at the centre for releasing meagre amount as flood relief for Tamil Nadu.

"The state was battered by cyclone Michaung and heavy rains in Southern districts last year. Even though the state government has spent Rs 2,477 crore for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the natural calamities, the BJP government at the centre refused to extend a helping hand to the state," he said in a statement.

The state government approached the Supreme Court after the centre ignored its demand for Rs 37,907 crore for the permanent restoration of the calamity-hit areas, he said. "Even after the Supreme Court intervention, the union government has allotted a meagre amount, which is an insult to the state and its people. We strongly condemn the discriminatory approach of the union government and seek the immediate release of full assistance of Rs 37,907 crore," he said.