Mutharasan condemns Modi for speech supporting Sanatana Dharma

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who should be concerned about maintaining harmony in social life, for speaking against it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended a government program in Madhya Pradesh, accused the opposition parties of trying to destroy the Sanathana Dharma. The Prime Minister's speech has revealed his cheap intention to communally incite people who believe in Sanathana rituals, " Mutharasan said in a statement.

He said that the Prime Minister has blown the oath he took on the Constitution. "Religious belief is a matter of individual choice. Our Constitution provides protection for one to choose any religion and worship it. But the government is directed to operate on the basis of non-religious and secular character, " he noted.

People will not allow Prime Minister Modi's act of inciting the Sanatana faithful against the "India" alliance to divert the attention of the people as there is a protest against the BJP government at the centre and against the gang culture of the RSS and BJP, he said.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister, who was proud to have recently given the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" to the G20 Summit, he said that but the people of the country will not accept the fact that the Prime Minister of the country is trying to protect the Sanatana which divides the society and it would be reflected in the election results.