Mutharasan condemns human excrement plastering incident in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday condemned the incident of human excrement plastered on the gate of Government Higher Secondary School at Mathoor Government High School near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur.

"It is shocking and disgusting with the news of human excrement plastered on the gate. We strongly condemn this uncivilised act and demand that those involved in such anti-social acts be identified and punished according to law, " he said in a statement.

The school incident happened after the human excrement was mixed in the water tank in Vengaivayal has created a huge shock, he said, adding that when the school was inspected, it was found that human excreta was scattered in many places and liquor bottles were scattered. Also, reports of anti-social activities taking place at night due to the lack of proper compound walls are worrying, he noted.

Pointing out to the school student protest against the lack of basic infrastructure in the school, he said that even after the issue was brought to the notice of the chief educational officer, Tiruvallur, it is reprehensible that nothing has been done. He sought the intervention of the state and district-level educational officers in the Mathoor school.